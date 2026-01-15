North Minneapolis shooting today: Why ICE agent opened fire; 'shovel' attack details emerge

A federal agent shot a person in the leg in Minneapolis on Thursday, days after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent that sparked nationwide outrage. The shooting took place about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) north of where Good was shot. Federal agents stand guard as community members protest after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident, a week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 14, 2026. (REUTERS)

The city of Minneapolis said on the social media platform X that, “We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details.”

Fox News reported an ICE agent was involved in the shooting.

Why the federal agent opened fire The federal agent opened fire during an arrest after being attacked by a person with a shovel, the DHS clarified in a statement.

A large group of federal agents and Minneapolis Police wearing gas masks had fired tear gas into a crowd gathered at a north Minneapolis intersection near where Good's shooting took place.

Also Read | Another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis: What happened in Near North neighborhood? 5 points ICE agents reportedly made contact with a target who then allegedly assaulted an officer. The individual, who is from Venezuela, ‘swung’ a shovel, after which shots were fired. In their statement, the DHS said “At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022.”

The person tried to evade arrest, as per authorities and fled the scene in a vehicle, which he then crashed into a parked car, after which he attempted to flee on foot.

“The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer,” the statement added. When the law enforcement officer and the subject were struggling on the ground, two other people came out of an apartment and attacked the officer with a shovel and broom handle, the DHS shared.

“As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick,” the statement further said.

The officer ‘feared’ for his life and opened fire, the DHS noted, hitting the initial subject in the leg. All three then ran back inside the apartment and barricaded themselves. The officer and the subject who was hit are both in the hospital as per the DHS.

Both attackers are in custody. No names have been released yet.

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers. Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers,” the DHS statement added.