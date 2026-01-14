Renee Nicole Good’s family breaks silence on child abuse allegation against her, ‘the nasty ones…’

Renee Nicole Good's family has vehemently rejected right-wing allegations suggesting that the mother of three, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent, had a criminal history that involved a child abuse arrest. Renee Nicole Good's family responds to right-wing claims of her being a criminal, stating she had no arrests. (Facebook/Morgan Fletcher)

According to her family, Good, aged 37, was never apprehended and was not a “domestic terrorist,” contrary to the characterization made by the Trump administration.

“We are grieving. Heavily. And yes, we see everyone’s posts and comments. Some in support but also, the nasty ones ripping apart our beautiful and beloved Renee,” stated Morgan Fletcher, Good's one-time sister-in-law. “And we’ve seen the false claims and the wrong Renee Good’s info being posted (criminal history? She didn’t have one).”

Allegations against Renee Nicole Good A fake screenshot alleged that Good was arrested for child abuse. This claim gained traction on social media and was amplified by right-wing accounts. However, records examined by the Daily Beast suggest that Good's only previous encounter with law enforcement was for not having her vehicle inspected.

There are several indicators that the viral screenshot is not genuine. It inaccurately states the 37-year-old Good's age as 40 and asserts that she committed offenses in 2022, as per Daily Beast. At that time, Good was married to Timmy Macklin Jr. and was known as Nicole Renee Macklin. She only adopted the surname “Good” after marrying Becca Good.

Morgan Fletcher says ‘she didn’t deserve what happened’ Fletcher posted images of Good, her deceased brother, and their now-orphaned child. She urged the public to recognize that Good was a person with a family—not merely a subject of discussion.

“No matter where you stand on the issue of ICE or whether or not you think she did or didn’t deserve what happened, please remember she was a human being and she had loved ones, including children who can and will likely see all of these things about their mother, and her wife, whom she loved dearly,” Fletcher stated in a post on Facebook.

A GoFundMe campaign established for Good's family, which includes her six-year-old son, has successfully raised $1.5 million.

Federal investigators have stated that they are examining whether Good had any connections to protester networks.