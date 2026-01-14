TJ Sabula GoFundMe: How much donation Trump heckler dubbed ‘patriot’ has received so far?

An online fundraising campaign for a suspended Ford employee TJ Sabula, who was allegedly insulted by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, has accumulated over $150,000 within a matter of hours. TJ Sabula, a Ford employee suspended after insulting Trump, has seen over $140,000 raised in online fundraisers. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Please help us raise funds for patriot TJ Sabula!! TJ was suspended from his job at the Ford Automotive Company for correctly calling President Donald J Trump a pedophile protector!!,” stated organiser Sean Williams on the page.

During Trump's visit to Ford's F-150 manufacturing facility in Detroit, a worker shouted “pedophile protector” at him, reported TMZ.

In a now-viral footage, Trump seemed to respond with obscene remarks and he even raised his middle finger.

This incident occurs in the context of increased scrutiny regarding the Trump administration's delayed disclosure of documents pertaining to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

TJ Sabula: Another fundraiser launched Meanwhile, another fundraiser for Sabula created by organiser Diandra Gourlay has received over $24,329 as 958 donors have donated so far.

“On January 13th, 2026 TJ Sabula, a worker at the Ford Rouge Plant, voiced concerns about President Donald J Trump during the president's visit to the plant. The president responded to TJ with his middle finger saying “F**K you” and “You’re Fired”. Ford responded by suspending TJ without pay,” Gourlay stated.

The organiser said that funds will be given to Sabula and his family “to cover expenses during this time of uncertainty.”

“TJ is a father of two young children, husband, and is a proud United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 line worker. Funds donated will support TJ and his family to cover expenses during this time of uncertainty. As the organizer I am a longtime personal friend of the Sabula family, all funds will go directly to them.”

White House calls Sabula a ‘lunatic’ Steven Cheung, the White House director of communications, informed Newsweek on Tuesday that “a lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

Sabula says he is being ‘targeted’ After calling out Trump, Sabula told Washington Post that he has “no regrets.”

Ford has suspended Sabula from his job amid an ongoing investigation.

Sabula informed the Post that he feels he was “targeted for political retribution” due to “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

He further stated that he was approximately 60 feet away from Trump, who could hear him "very, very, very clearly," and affirmed that his insult pertained to Trump's management of the Epstein files.

Sabula mentioned that he has never cast a vote for Trump, although he has supported other Republican candidates. He considers himself a political independent.