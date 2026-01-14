TJ Sabula suspended? Ford takes action as worker says he has ‘no regrets’ after shouting ‘paedophile protector’ at Trump

Sabula, 40, a member of the United Auto Workers, referred to the administration's management of the Jeffrey Epstein case and stated that he has no regrets regarding his actions. Ford has announced that it does not tolerate inappropriate conduct within its facilities and has initiated an internal investigation.

The incident, which took place on 13 January, was captured in a video, showing Trump pointing at the heckler before making the gesture in front of a group of workers.

Ford has suspended employee TJ Sabula after he called Donald Trump a “paedophile protector” during a visit to its Dearborn plant in Michigan, which led the President to respond with an obscene gesture and curse words.

Here's what happened at Michigan event Trump was present at the Ford facility, where the F-150 pickup truck is manufactured, to engage in discussions about production when the incident took place. TJ Sabula yelled “paedophile protector” from the factory floor, garnering immediate attention. Footage from TMZ depicts Trump gesturing before raising his middle finger and mouthing “f**k you” on two occasions.

The term “paedophile protector” pertains to the controversies surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who was linked to prominent people , including his connection with Trump. However, the President faces no charges of any wrongdoing. Sabula slammed the Justice Department's handling of Epstein's records under Trump government.

White House defends Trump The White House defended the President's reaction, with Steven Cheung asserting, “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

Speaking to Washington Post, Sabula stated that Trump could hear him distinctly, adding, “As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever.”

What did Ford say? Ford took immediate action by suspending Sabula while a probe was underway. Executive director David Tovar stated, “One of our core values is respect and we don't condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities.”

This demonstrates the procedures in place to uphold decorum during visits from dignitaries. Ford is required to navigate its relationships with unions and political figures, particularly in light of Trump's impact on the automotive industry. The results of the investigation are still awaited.