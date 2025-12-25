Who is performing at Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Christmas halftime show?

Snoop Dogg will host and perform at the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show on December 25. (Netflix) The NFL Christmas Gameday will feature Snoop Dogg, HUNTR/X singers, and Kelly Clarkson, with more surprises revealed during the Netflix live broadcast. Snoop Dogg is all set to host and perform at the NFL Christmas Gameday on December 25. The 54-year-old rapper will headline Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup, Netflix announced earlier this month. So, here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated event:

2025 NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show performances

While Snoop will headline the act, the halftime show will also feature performances by HUNTR/X singers - EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI - from the Netflix original movie, KPop Demon Hunters and Lainey Wilson. Additionally, Kelly Clarkson will kick off Netflix's live Christmas broadcast by performing Underneath the Tree.

More surprise performances will be revealed during the live broadcast. “You’ll have to wait until Christmas to see who else joins Uncle Snoop,” the Gin and Juice hitmaker said, per Tudum. “But trust — it’s gonna be a holiday to remember.”

“NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag,” Snoop added.

When and where to watch NFL Christmas Gameday match-ups and halftime show? Full schedule here

The Christmas Gameday features two marquee NFC division rivalries:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders - starts at 1 pm ET @ Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings - starts at 4:30 pm ET @ US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will feature Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

CBS Sports will produce the games, while NFL Media will produce the pre-, post-, and halftime programming, according to Tudum. EverWonder Studio will executive produce the NFL Christmas Gameday.

Fans can watch the live broadcast on Netflix. Note: You must have a paid subscription plan to stream the festive event.