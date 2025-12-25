Search
Who is performing at Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Christmas halftime show?

ByArya Vaishnavi
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 05:33 pm IST
Snoop Dogg will host and perform at the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show on December 25. (Netflix)
The NFL Christmas Gameday will feature Snoop Dogg, HUNTR/X singers, and Kelly Clarkson, with more surprises revealed during the Netflix live broadcast.

Snoop Dogg is all set to host and perform at the NFL Christmas Gameday on December 25. The 54-year-old rapper will headline Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup, Netflix announced earlier this month. So, here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated event:

2025 NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show performances

While Snoop will headline the act, the halftime show will also feature performances by HUNTR/X singers - EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI - from the Netflix original movie, KPop Demon Hunters and Lainey Wilson. Additionally, Kelly Clarkson will kick off Netflix's live Christmas broadcast by performing Underneath the Tree.

More surprise performances will be revealed during the live broadcast. “You’ll have to wait until Christmas to see who else joins Uncle Snoop,” the Gin and Juice hitmaker said, per Tudum. “But trust — it’s gonna be a holiday to remember.”

“NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag,” Snoop added.

When and where to watch NFL Christmas Gameday match-ups and halftime show? Full schedule here

The Christmas Gameday features two marquee NFC division rivalries:

CBS Sports will produce the games, while NFL Media will produce the pre-, post-, and halftime programming, according to Tudum. EverWonder Studio will executive produce the NFL Christmas Gameday.

Fans can watch the live broadcast on Netflix. Note: You must have a paid subscription plan to stream the festive event.

    Arya Vaishnavi

    Arya Vaishnavi is a journalist at Hindustan Times. She covers a wide array of topics, from world news to the entertainment industry and everything in between. In addition to news articles, she creates captivating photo galleries. Having covered both US and Indian elections, she is an experienced political news writer. Outside of work, you are most likely to find her meditating, lifting weights, or reading books.

