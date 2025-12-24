Stargate SG-1 returns to Netflix in 2026: All on Emmy-nominated sci-fi show

Stargate SG-1 will return to Netflix on February 15, 2026, ending a three-year break that devastated science fiction lovers. The US and a few other countries will have access to all ten seasons and 214 episodes. Since it left the platform in December 2022, this is the biggest streaming return for the venerable military science fiction series, according to Red94. The Stargate franchise is owned by Amazon and MGM Studios(YouTube/ Amazon MGM Studios)

Stargate SG-1 returns to Netflix

Stargate SG-1 is a military science fiction adventure series that combines inventive world-building, character-driven storytelling, and ancient mythology. Since the show's departure from Netflix in December 2022, fans have been counting down the days for its return. The entire series is now back after a three-year hiatus.

A total of 214 episodes aired throughout the course of the ten seasons. Initially broadcasting from 1997 until 2007, the program was a ratings hit in syndication and especially well-liked in Europe and Australia.

Also read: Nickelodeon stars reunite to help Tylor Chase after viral homeless video: ‘Well fed and safe’

Stargate SG-1 received eight Emmy nominations

During its initial run, the show received eight Emmy nominations and had devoted viewers for almost 20 years. Stargate SG-1's distinct formula - military science fiction combined with authentic historical details and in-depth character development - was what set it apart. The program was able to produce engaging episodic narratives that are still amazingly strong today.

The combination of humour, action, and real emotional stakes was well received by viewers.. It is regarded by many viewers as a master class in maintaining quality during a long-running series, Red94 reported.

The Stargate franchise is owned by Amazon and MGM Studios, which has successfully negotiated a new license agreement with Netflix. The time aligns with Amazon's own plans to launch a new Stargate series. When the sitcom disappeared from Netflix in late 2022, leaving it dispersed across many streaming services, fans were devastated.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala shines in custom golden bridal look with heavy dupatta

What fans can look forward to

Both seasoned fans and those who are just learning about Stargate SG-1 for the first time will find something unique in the entire series. The show follows Colonel Jack O'Neill and his elite crew as they defend Earth from extraterrestrial dangers in the show. Every season offers stand-alone adventures while expanding upon the lore.