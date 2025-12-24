Nickelodeon stars reunite to help Tylor Chase after viral homeless video: ‘Well fed and safe’

Tylor Chase, 36, who played Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, made headlines this week after a video from September resurfaced, showing him homeless and living on the streets of Riverside, California. Daniel Curtis Lee shared a video of reuniting with Tylor Chase.(Instagram/@daniel_curtis_lee)

Daniel Curtis Lee, 34, who portrayed Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook on the hit Nickelodeon series, found Chase on the streets of Los Angeles. The two shared an emotional embrace before Lee treated Chase to a hot meal at a nearby pizza restaurant. During their outing, they FaceTimed Ned’s Declassified alum Devon Werkheiser, allowing the former co-stars to reconnect, as per the NY Post.

“Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. Hotel secured! One step closer to long term treatment,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?”

Tylor Chase's reunion with co-stars

After the meal, Lee ensured Chase was safe from the rain by checking him into a hotel. He also explored options to help him enter a rehabilitation facility. Lee shared that he helped Chase reconnect with his father, saying, “Love is all we can really give people sometimes, and I’m happy that he was able to have that connection with his pops.”

Lee shared his hope for Chase’s recovery, saying he truly believes Tylor can get back on his feet. “He’s often on my mind and in my heart,” Lee added.

Shaun Weiss' Instagram video

Shaun Weiss, 47, famous for playing Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, also showed support. Weiss, who has faced addiction himself, said he got many messages about Tylor Chase. He contacted some friends and said they “have a bed for him at a detox” and a place where he can get “long-term treatment”.

Weiss had added a plea for help locating Chase: “If anybody could go get a face-to-face with Tylor, please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday.”

Devon Werkheiser speaks out

Werkheiser said he was heartbroken to see his former co-star struggle and described Chase as “a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid,” as per TMZ. He added, “Anyone who has dealt with severe addiction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don’t want help.” Emphasising how difficult recovery can be, he said, “It requires a ton of support and patience and time.”

He added that his only hope was that due to this exposure, “someone with real understanding and resources can step in,” get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track. “We all want a happy ending,” he concluded.

The reunion and assistance from Lee, Weiss, and Werkheiser highlight the support network rallying around Chase. With meals, shelter, and potential rehab options, fans and former colleagues hope he will find stability, recovery, and a chance for a brighter future.