Who is Tylor Chase? What now-homeless Nickelodeon star's mom said about his condition, ‘He can’t manage…’

The mother of former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase, who was seen homeless in a video surfacing on social media, talked about his condition when the video first surfaced in September. The video, which has resurfaced now, shows Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California, in an extremely disheveled state. Who is Tylor Chase? What now-homeless Nickelodeon star's mom said about his condition(@ricecrackerspov/TikTok, Nickelodeon)

The fan who filmed the video asked Chase if he was on Disney Channel. “Nickelodeon,” Chase clarified, adding that he was on ‘Ned’s Declassified.’

“Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it,” the fan responded, as Chase told her his full name.

Who is Tylor Chase and what did his mother say?

Chase was born on September 6, 1989 in Arizona, according to IMDb. He started acting as a teenager in the early 2000s.

Chase notably played Martin Qwerly on ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’ from 2004 to 2007. He also appeared in Good Time Max (2007) and Everybody Hates Chris (2005), according to IMDb.

A GoFundMe was launched for Chase after his video surfaced in September. The page raised more than $1,200, but was soon shut down by the creator, Citlalli Wilson, following a conversation with Chase's mother, who said her son needs medical intervention instead of money.

“Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it,” Chase’s mother said at the time in a screenshot shared by Wilson, according to Primetimer. “I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”

Chase’s former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee, addressed the video on the September 24 episode of their ‘Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.’ “It was a lot to process for me,” said Lee, 34. “When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like why put a camera in someone’s face when they are on hard times?”

“But then, after I was angry at the people who were filming it, I was upset with myself in that I feel powerless. I feel like there’s not much I can do,” he added.

At the time, the actors also vowed that they would help Chase. “Yeah, we’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we’ll see what we can do here” Daniel said. “But he’s not coming on the podcast.”

“That’s not at all what needs to happen here. There’s a lot more that needs to happen before that,” Werkheiser, 34, added.