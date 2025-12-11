Jeff Garcia cause of death: What happened to the Nickelodeon star? All on comedian's illnesses

Comedian Jeffrey Garcia who voiced the Sheen Estevez in Nickelodeon's show Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, has passed away at 48, his family confirmed. Jeff Garcia has passed away at 48.(jeffgarcia/Instagram)

The comedian had been suffering from a string of health complications over the past few months, with the most recent hospitalizations. But the 48-year-old was doing better until this week, when, on Monday, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he had to be hospitalized again in southern California with breathing issues.

He passed away in the hospital as his condition deteriorated further and eventually his lung collapsed leading to his death, TMZ reported.

Jeff Garcia's Cause Of Death: A Timeline Of His Illnesses

Jeff Garcia has had a series of illnesses and hospitalizations starting as early as the spring of 2025. He suffered a brain aneurysm, which caused a bad fall and head injury, leading to the first hospitalization. Though his condition improved and he was released from the hospital, he never quite recovered.

The Daily Mail reported that he suffered a stroke after that and had to cancel several scheduled stand-up appearances due to the ongoing health issues. Garcia's condition deteriorated significantly again last month. He had to be hospitalized with pneumonia on November 20. But even that proved to be a brief stay, and he returned home and was doing better.

But on Monday, December 8, he faced issues with breathing - likely from the complications from the pneumonia- and had to be hospitalized again. On Wednesday, his lung collapsed and he had to be put on life support. Eventually, with no hope left of survival, his family decided to take him off life support.

Born in La Puente, California on May 3, 1977, he built a long career in animation and comedy, lending his voice to numerous shows and films while performing stand-up nationwide.