Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase seen living on California streets in extremely disheveled state; video emerges

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase, 36, was seen homeless in a video surfacing on social media. Chase notably played Martin Qwerly on ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’ from 2004 to 2007. A viral video, which was originally shared in September, shows him living on the streets of Riverside, California, in an extremely disheveled state. Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase seen living on California streets in extremely disheveled state(@ricecrackerspov/TikTok, Nickelodeon)

The fan who filmed the video asked Chase if he was on Disney Channel. “Nickelodeon,” Chase clarified, adding that he was on ‘Ned’s Declassified.’

“Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it,” the fan responded, as Chase told her his full name.

Tylor Chase GoFundMe

A GoFundMe was launched for Chase after his video surfaced in September. The page raised more than $1,200, but was soon shut down by his mother.

“Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it,” Chase’s mother said at the time, according to Primetimer. “I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”

Read More | When Rob Reiner's son Nick opened up about drug addiction, 'Spent nights on the street’

Chase’s former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee addressed the video on the September 24 episode of their ‘Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.’ “It was a lot to process for me,” said Lee, 34. “When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like why put a camera in someone’s face when they are on hard times?”

“But then, after I was angry at the people who were filming it, I was upset with myself in that I feel powerless. I feel like there’s not much I can do,” he added.

Shaw, who battled drug addiction in the past, said, “I’ve been somebody like that.”

Read More | Is Kevin Spacey homeless? Actor reveals financial woes after sexual assault scandal

The actors vowed that they would help Chase.

“Yeah, we’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we’ll see what we can do here” Daniel said. “But he’s not coming on the podcast.”

“That’s not at all what needs to happen here. There’s a lot more that needs to happen before that,” Werkheiser, 34, added.