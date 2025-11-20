Is Kevin Spacey homeless? Actor reveals financial woes after sexual assault scandal

Kevin Spacey is opening up about his financial woes after multiple sexual assault allegations derailed his career. In an interview with the Telegraph published on Wednesday, the 66-year-old revealed that he is now homeless and drifts between Airbnbs and hotels. His once $70 million net worth is now in shambles following the shocking 2017 accusation made by fellow actor Anthony Rapp. File photo of Kevin Spacey(REUTERS)

Kevin Spacey reveals he is homeless after sexual assault scandal

At the time, Rapp alleged that Spacey had sexually assaulted him in 1986, when the former was 14 and the latter was 27. Following the 54-year-old's allegations, more than 30 men made similar accusations against the Baby Driver star. But in 2022, Rapp lost a civil lawsuit against Spacey. And in 2023, the latter was found not guilty of committing sexual offences against four men.

Addressing the aftermath of the years-long scandal, Spacey told the outlet, “I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is.” “I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.” He further said that his financial condition is “not great.” “The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,” he went on, adding, “I've had very little coming in and everything going out.”

Spacey, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, still remains optimistic about his career. “We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” he said. “And that will happen in its right time.” The One Upon A Time In Croatia actor explained that he thinks the “industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission — by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.”

“So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call Evan [his manager, Evan Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone,” Spacey further told the outlet.