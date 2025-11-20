Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano teases seasons 3 and 4 release window: ‘Less of a wait for…’

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 came to a close with Episode 8 titled Curtain Call on Wednesday. Amid the growing excitement among fans, creator Vivienne Medrano addressed the release windows for future seasons. The adult comedy first premiered as a single episode on YouTube in October 2019. After a five-year wait, it returned as an eight-part series on Prime Video in 2024. Hazbin Hotel has been greenlit for Season 3 and 4. Creator Vivienne Medrano recently teased the release window for the upcoming instalments(X)

Hazbin Hotel Season 3 and 4 release window teased by creator Vivienne Medrano

In a recent interview with Collider, Medrano revealed that the production team is “definitely well into” Season 3. “But animation takes a long time,” she added. This means that fans would have to wait for some time before the Morningstar family saga continues. The 33-year-old explained that the wait would be similar to that of Season 2.

The second season aired on Prime Video on October 29, 2025, after the final episodes of Season 1 were released on February 2, 2024. While the gap may be similar for the third instalment, the release window for Hazbin Hotel Season 4 would arrive sooner. Medrano admitted that it will be “less of a wait” because the upcoming seasons were “greenlit together.”

What to expect from Hazbin Hotel Season 3?

Although most of the details about future instalments have been kept under wraps, Medrano shared that the third season is her “personal favorite part of the story.” In a conversation with Polygon, she went on to say that Season 3 will be “really emotional, in a lot of ways.” “It’s the most romantic season, which I love as a romance writer. I just love the dramatic, the angst, the twists and turns of season 3.”

Hazbin Hotel seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Prime Video. The returning cast members are Erika Henningsen (Charlie), Stephanie Beatriz (Vaggie), and Blake Roman (Angel Dust), Amir Talai (Alastor), Keith David (Husk), Kimiko Glenn (Niffty), and Alex Brightman (Sir Pentious), along with new additions such as Patrick Stump (Abel) and Alex Newell (Zeezi).