Hazbin Hotel season 2 returns this week: release time, episode lineup, and what’s next

It is almost time to head back to the Hazbin Hotel, and fans will not have to wait long. The hit animated series from creator Vivienne Medrano returns this week with episodes 5 and 6, marking the halfway point of its second season on Prime Video. The new season continues Charlie Morningstar’s wild journey to prove that even sinners can be redeemed - and maybe even earn a shot at Heaven. Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode lineup(Prime Video)

Packed with sharp humour, devilish charm and original music, Hazbin Hotel has quickly become one of Prime Video’s breakout animated hits.

When and where to watch Hazbin Hotel season 2

As per The Scotsman, Hazbin Hotel season 2 kicked off just before Halloween, rolling out two new episodes every week across four weeks. The release schedule looks like this:

October 29 – Episodes 1 & 2

November 5 – Episodes 3 & 4

November 12 – Episodes 5 & 6

November 19 – Episodes 7 & 8

Fans in the UK can stream the next two episodes from 8 am GMT on November 12, while viewers in the US get them at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. For most of Europe, they dropped at 9 am local time.

The second season - made up of eight episodes in total - follows the same double-episode weekly rollout as the first.

Prime Video teased what is to come, and it sounds like things in Hell are about to get even messier.

“Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents,” the streamer wrote. “Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty looking to capitalise on the growing tensions - namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees,’” the description further read.

It also hints at a power struggle: “Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven, placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.”

Familiar voices and fresh energy

The series features an all-star voice cast, including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, and Alex Brightman - plus Darren Criss, Patina Miller, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, and Patrick Stump, among others.

Hazbin Hotel began as a YouTube pilot before being picked up by Prime Video. The show has a mix of dark humour, music, and stunning visuals, which make it a cult favourite, and season 2 looks ready to push things even further.

FAQs

1. When will Hazbin Hotel season 2 episodes 5 and 6 release?

These episodes will be released on November 12 at 8 a.m. GMT on Prime Video.

2. How many episodes are in season 2?

There are eight episodes in total, released in pairs.

3. Who created Hazbin Hotel?

Vivienne Medrano, also known as VivziePop, is the creator of the show.