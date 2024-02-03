Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano reveals what fans can expect from Season 2

With the premiere of Episodes 7 and 8 on Thursday, the first season of Hazbin Hotel finally came to an end. Reflecting on the biggest moments of the adult animated musical comedy, the series creator, Vivienne Medrano, spoke to Screen Rant. In the interview, the 31-year-old animator highlighted major plot points and also hinted at what fans can expect from Season 2. Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano opens up on the first season of the adult animated musical comedy

Vivienne Medrano's favourite recording session

When asked about the recording process, Medrano told the outlet that one of the biggest moments for her was hearing “Erika Henningsen as Charlie.” She also revealed that since it was the very first recording session, it was special for her, adding that Erika's performance left her spellbound.

What can fans expect from Hazbin Hotel Season 2?

When asked about the Season 2, Medrano said, “I'm so excited. I think it's made pretty clear in the ending episode that the Vees are going to be a bigger part of season two, because now they're kind of empowered with the reality and the realization, 'Oh, we can fight back actually. That's the thing we can do.' And obviously, with characters as power hungry as them, it just only makes sense for that to be their goal.”

“So I'm very excited because season two, yes, definitely centers around the Vees and Vox specifically. And it's going to get into much more of his relationship with Alastor, how it got there and how with Vox being the threat, how that affects Alastor and the other characters in the hotel. So I'm very excited for that, because I love those characters and I think it's going to be really fun,” she added, per Screen Rant.

Medrano's biggest takeaways from Hazbin Hotel Season 1

Reflecting on the production process of the first season of Hazbin Hotel, Medrano said that the biggest lesson she learned was “just making a show for the first time with another studio and with another team.” She added that after spending considerable time together with the production crew, she is now able to be more “upfront” about what works for the show and what doesn't.

Medrano also explained that she now has a better understanding of “how much work goes into the show.” She added that she learned a lot from the first season and is now comfortable going forward into another season. Revealing her expectations for Season 2, Medrano said, “I think it's going to be much smoother.”