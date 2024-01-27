Hazbin Hotel Episode 7 - Release date, time, where to watch and what to expect ahead

Vivienne Medrano aka VivziePop's musical animated series is indeed a dream come true. With humble 2019 origins, the adult black comedy series finally has a safe abode on Prime Video. And as A24, Bento Box Entertainment and Amazon Studios back this ambitious enterprise, Hazbin Hotel episode 7 will soon be a reality as well. Thus, opening the gates to the endearingly awaited finale of the season. Hazbin Hotel season finale will be a two-episode event slated for February. (X/ Twitter)

Having commenced its OTT journey on January 18, 2024, the show has already released the first six episodes. With a reliable voice cast including the talents of Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Darren Criss and others, the offbeat series will be completing its season 1 chapters soon.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Hazbin Hotel Episode 7 release date and time

The penultimate episode of the adult animated musical series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 1, 2024, at 5 PM PDT or February 2, 2024, at 5:30 AM IST. The Hazbin Hotel season finale will be a two-episode event. Therefore, the eighth and last episode of the first season will also follow on the same date.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 has already been confirmed and is in production.

What to expect from Hazbin Hotel season 1 finale?

Episodes 7 and 8 will pick up the hell-ish action from the previous episodes of last week. Charlie Morningstar aka Lucifer's daughter is trying her best to level with the stakeholders from Heaven to completely eliminate the Extermination process. So far, she's had to butt heads with Adam, but to no avail.

Charlie is welcomed to Heaven in episode 6:

In episode 5, Lucifer again extends an arm of assistance as he helps her land another meeting to present her idea for the redemptive vision of Hell. Upon her arrival in Heaven, she meets the head seraphim and their daughter Emily. A life-changing secret about Vaggie's real identity is also outed in the process. After hearing out Charlie, Emily finally perceives the painful extent of the Extermination process, as opposed to her originally being in the dark about it.

Things don't go as per plan, and Charlie is forced to return emptyhanded. Charlie and Vaggie come back with Adam's vicious plans of another Extermination coming up soon. Despite the prevailing darkness, Charlie still finds some respite in Emily's promises of a better future. Therefore, the upcoming finale will witness how Emily jumps into action with Charlie. Will Miss Morningstar achieve her desired plans for a better Hell? Finale treads closer with all the answers.