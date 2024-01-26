 One Piece Episode 1092: Release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
With the last few episodes adding to the plot build-up of the current Egghead arc, One Piece fans have been left wanting for more. One Piece is one of the most famous long-running anime series of all time. It is based on the Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The exciting storyline revolves around the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. Ahead of its release, here's all you need to know about the upcoming Episode 1092:

One Piece Episode 1092 is set to release on January 27(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1092 release date and time

The upcoming One Piece Episode 1092 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 28, at 9:30 am JST. However, release dates and times vary across different regions. You can check out the schedule according to your timezone below:

Time ZoneDateDayTime
PSTJanuary 27Saturday4:30 pm
ESTJanuary 27Saturday7:30 pm
CSTJanuary 27Saturday6:30 pm
GMTJanuary 28Sunday12:30 am

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1092?

One Piece Episode 1092 will be broadcast live on January 28 at 9:30 am on Japanese TV networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Fans can also stream the episode on Funimation. However, it is important to note that the delay period on the platform is longer than Crunchyroll. Meaning fans would have to wait more.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1092?

So far, multiple characters who don't exactly fit the traits of Vegapunk have emerged, claiming to be him. In this light, Episode 1092 is expected to reveal more about Vegapunk and possibly an explanation of what really is going on. Fans could also expect to see the Straw Hats and Bonney explore the Egghead Island on a deeper level.

