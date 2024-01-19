Hazbin Hotel releases today on Prime Video: Here's what to know about adult animated musical series

The transition of Hazbin Hotel from a YouTube episode to a full-length series is truly remarkable. Fans have long awaited the release of A24's adult animated comedy series. However, the wait finally ends as the series releases today (January 19) on Prime Video. The new comedy show follows up on Vivienne Medrano's YouTube pilot of the same name. After its premiere in 2019, Hazbin Hotel amassed a huge fan base. Ahead of its release on Amazon's streaming platform, here's what to know: Hazbin Hotel releases today on Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel streaming release date

Almost five years since its debut on YouTube with the 31-minute pilot episode, the Hazbin Hotel series' first four episodes are set to drop on Prime Video on Friday, January 19. After this, two episodes will be released every week, with the last two episodes set to be released on February 2.

What is Hazbin Hotel about?

Prime Video's latest animated series is an adult comedy which revolves around the adventures of Charlie Morningstar, the princess of hell. The official synopsis for Hazbin Hotel reads, “Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom,” per Digital Spy.

“After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be 'checking out' into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner, Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the 'Radio Demon' reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavours, her crazy dream is given a chance to become reality,” the synopsis adds.

Who stars in Hazbin Hotel?

The lead cast members for the latest adult musical comedy include Erika Henningsen as Princess Charlie Morningstar, Stephanie Beatriz as Vagatha “Vaggie”, Blake Roman as Anthony “Angel Dust” and The Egg Boiz, Amir Talai as Alastor the "Radio Demon" and Tom Trench, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty, Keith David as Husk, and Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam.