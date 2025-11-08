The Night Manager teaser out: Tom Hiddleston returns in season 2; Prime Video series to released on this date

Prime Video has officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated second season of The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston. The new season will premiere on January 11, 2026, with the first three episodes available to stream simultaneously. Subsequent episodes will release every Sunday, leading up to the season finale on February 1, 2026. Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine, now Alex Goodwin, in a six-episode series featuring a mix of returning and new cast members, tackling espionage and danger.

The Manager season 2 teaser out

After eight years, Hiddleston reprises his acclaimed role as former British intelligence officer Jonathan Pine, and also serves as an executive producer. Season two, filmed across the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France, continues Pine’s story as he assumes a new identity—Alex Goodwin, a low-level MI6 officer leading a quiet surveillance unit in London. However, his peaceful life is disrupted when a chance encounter with an old Roper mercenary draws him into a dangerous new mission involving Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (played by Diego Calva).

About The Night Manager

Alongside the announcement, the makers released a gripping teaser that gives fans a glimpse of the high-stakes espionage, global intrigue, and emotional depth that made the first season a worldwide hit.

Returning cast members include Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone, and Noah Jupe. Joining them this season are Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires.

The six-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (excluding the UK), while in the UK it will be available on BBC and BBC iPlayer.