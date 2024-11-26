Menu Explore
International Emmys 2024: 'The Night Manager' loses best drama series award to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu'

PTI |
Nov 26, 2024 09:21 AM IST

International Emmys 2024: 'The Night Manager' loses best drama series award to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu'

New Delhi, The Indian version of "The Night Manager", fronted by Aditya Roy Kapur, couldn't register a win at the 2024 International Emmy Awards where it was bested by French show "Les Gouttes de Dieu" in the drama series category.

International Emmys 2024: 'The Night Manager' loses best drama series award to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu'
International Emmys 2024: 'The Night Manager' loses best drama series award to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu'

Also starring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, "The Night Manager" was the only entry from India across 14 categories at the nominations that were announced on September 19 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The series, directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both — the John le Carre's novel and the British show, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

The award ceremony, held on Monday night in New York, was hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, who won an International Emmy last year for his stand-up special "Landing".

The International Emmy Awards shared the name of the winner in the best drama category on its official X page.

"The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]' Produced by Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Televisions / Hulu Japan #iemmyWIN," the post read.

Other nominees in the category were "The Newsreader - Season 2" from Australia and "Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido" from Argentina.

"Delhi Crime" season one, headlined by Shefali Shah, is the only Indian series to win an International Emmy for the best drama series .

Nominees for International Emmys hailed from countries including Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Japan, and Germany.

Other nominee categories are for best performance by an actor, actress, comedy, documentary, non-scripted entertainment, short-form series, sports documentary, telenovela, TV movie / mini-series, kids: animation, kids: factual, kids: live-action.

At the 2024 edition of the International Emmys, Das became the first Indian to host the awards ceremony.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

