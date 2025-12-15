Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
When Rob Reiner's son Nick opened up about drug addiction, 'Spent nights on the street’

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 11:06 am IST

Nick Reiner, accused of involvement in the deaths of his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, previously opened up about his battle with substance abuse issues.

Nick Reiner, who has been accused of killing his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, previously opened up about his battle with substance abuse issues. The famous couple were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14, with multiple sources telling People that they were killed by their son Nick. Authorities have yet to confirm this information.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

While an official cause of death has not been released, TMZ cited sources to confirm that the couple sustained “lacerations consistent with a knife.”

Read More | Rob Reiner net worth: How rich was famed director and his wife Michele? Details here

Around 3:30 pm, LAFD paramedics were reportedly called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue. LAPD officers were soon dispatched to the home for a report of an, "ambulance death investigation," a phrase used when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.

Nick Reiner’s battle with substance abuse issues

Nick, Rob and Michele’s second son, had opened up about his battle with substance abuse issues in the past, which started in his teens. He entered rehab for the first time around his 15th birthday, according to Parade. He had already done over a dozen stays in rehabilitation facilities by 2016.

Read More | ‘A Few Good Men’ director Rob Reiner, wife found dead in LA home, reports suggest knife wounds on bodies

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick recalled in 2016, according to People. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

Nick claimed that his homelessness was a result of choosing not to return to rehab. “If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless,” he said.

