YouTube TV users to get $20 credit amid Disney channel dispute: How to claim it

YouTube TV is giving subscribers a $20 (around Rs. 1,770) credit after Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and ABC, went offline on October 31. The service says the credit is a way to compensate customers while negotiations with Disney continue. Users can expect an email from YouTube TV with instructions on how to claim the credit. YouTube TV is offering subscribers a $20 credit after Disney channels like ESPN and ABC go offline.(AP)

Price Dispute Causes Blackout

The blackout stems from a pricing disagreement between YouTube and Disney. YouTube claims Disney increased rates excessively, while Disney insists YouTube is “refusing to pay fair rates for our channels.” This marks the latest clash between the two companies; a similar dispute in 2022 led YouTube TV to offer subscribers a $15 credit after Disney content was temporarily removed.

YouTube TV confirmed that if an agreement is reached, Disney channels will return within hours. In the meantime, most of Disney’s sports content remains accessible through the ESPN app, allowing subscribers to continue watching live events.

How Subscribers Can Claim the Credit

Subscribers can redeem the $20 credit through YouTube TV’s website. By logging in on a web browser, clicking their profile icon, and selecting Settings, users will find an "Updates" section at the bottom of the page. Under "Disney Content," the notice explains which channels are unavailable. A blue “Claim credit” button allows the amount to be applied to the next billing cycle.

YouTube TV has said it is actively working to resolve the dispute and restore Disney channels as soon as possible. While the blackout affects a portion of programming, the service aims to ensure subscribers still have access to most sports content and other entertainment options.

This move reflects the ongoing tension between streaming services and content providers over pricing, as each side seeks to protect its revenue while minimising disruption for viewers.