iPhone 18 Pro: 7 reasons why not buying iPhone 17 Pro and waiting may make sense

The latest iPhone 17 Pro series is attracting strong attention for its new features and upgraded performance. However, some reports suggest that holding out for next year’s iPhone 18 Pro might be a smarter move. The iPhone 18 lineup, expected to launch in September 2026, may include the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable model. Standard versions will likely arrive later in 2027. Let’s take a closer look at the seven key upgrades worth waiting for. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro may bring major design, performance, and connectivity upgrades worth waiting for.(AP)

Design Updates

Apple is expected to maintain the overall design seen in the iPhone 17 Pro, including the familiar triple-lens rear camera setup and raised frame. Display sizes will likely remain at 6.3 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max, which could match the dimensions introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro series. One notable change might be in the MagSafe charging area, with a possible semi-transparent Ceramic Shield finish, though its purpose remains uncertain.

Dynamic Island and Face ID Changes

One of the most discussed rumours revolves around the Dynamic Island. Reports differ on whether Apple will completely remove it in favour of an under-display Face ID system. According to some insiders, Apple aims to hide the TrueDepth camera beneath the screen, so perhaps only a small pinhole camera will be visible. Others suggest the company will reduce the size of the Dynamic Island instead of removing it entirely.

Analysts such as Ross Young and Mark Gurman believe that while full under-display Face ID is in development, it may not appear until later models. Instead, users can expect a slimmer, less noticeable Dynamic Island in the iPhone 18 Pro, as Apple gradually transitions toward a full-screen display design in future versions.

A20 Pro Chip and Performance

The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to feature Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process. Although overall CPU and GPU performance gains might be modest compared to the A19 Pro, the A20 Pro could bring advancements in artificial intelligence tasks.

Industry reports suggest that Apple will use a new CoWoS (Chip on Wafer on Substrate) packaging method, which might enable tighter integration between the chip, memory, and Neural Engine. This improvement could enhance Apple's Intelligence features, which could make the iPhone 18 Pro more efficient for AI-driven applications.

Camera Improvements

A major shift may occur in Apple’s camera supply chain. Samsung is reportedly developing a new three-layer stacked image sensor, referred to as PD-TR-Logic, specifically for the iPhone 18 lineup. This sensor is expected to deliver faster performance, better dynamic range, and reduced image noise. If confirmed, it would mark Samsung’s entry into supplying image sensors for Apple, which has relied solely on Sony until now.

Simplified Camera Controls

Apple is also expected to redesign the Camera Control button on the iPhone 18 series. The current version in the iPhone 17 models uses both capacitive and pressure sensors under a sapphire surface. For the next generation, Apple may remove the capacitive layer while keeping pressure sensitivity. The change aims to lower manufacturing costs and reduce post-sale repair expenses without cutting functionality.

5G Satellite Internet

One of the most significant updates could be the introduction of 5G satellite internet. Reports suggest that Apple is working to enable full internet access via satellite, which would extend beyond the current emergency-only satellite services. If implemented, this feature would allow users to stay connected in areas without traditional network coverage.

Apple’s partnership with Globalstar is expected to play a key role in bringing this feature to life, although details about potential satellite service providers remain unclear.

In short, if these early reports hold true, the iPhone 18 Pro could introduce meaningful advancements in design, performance, and connectivity. For those not in a hurry to upgrade, waiting another year might offer a more future-ready device with capabilities that extend beyond the current iPhone 17 lineup.