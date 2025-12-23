Who was Tatyana Remley? Tragic end for California socialite who tried to hire hitman to kill millionaire husband

Tatyana Remley, a socialite from California who attempted to harm her spouse, died by suicide on December 18 outside a San Diego bar, the Daily Mail reported. California socialite Tatyana Remley killed herself outside a bar in San Diego(Tatyana Remley Facebook )

Remely, 44, contacted her estranged husband, Mark Remeley, from the bar to complain about her new partner before passing away from a "gunshot wound to the head."

“She FaceTimed me while in the bathroom stall and told me, ‘I’m with this guy, and he’s being a jerk,'” Mark Remeley told the Daily Mail.

Who was Tatyana Remley?

Tatyana Remley built a reputation in San Diego’s social circles as an equestrian and as a partner in high-profile ventures. She was married to Mark Remley, a tech entrepreneur and real estate investor.

Mark met Tatyana 15 years ago and got married around 2011. Their marriage was ruled by extravagant lifestyles and media attention.

A multimillion-dollar horse event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds called Valitar was once co-produced by the couple; it quickly collapsed, leaving performers and vendors unpaid.

The couple had an on-again and off-again marriage, which eventually ended.

Tatayana gained immense media attention in August 2023, following her arrest in a sting operation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Mark Remley.

Remley claimed to the police that she gave an undercover investigator specific directions on how she wanted her husband killed and how his remains should be disposed of.

At the time of an earlier house fire on July 2, 2023, she was also discovered to have several firearms, which resulted in further weapon-related charges.

Remeley pleaded guilty in December 2023 to solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possessing a firearm in public. She served one year of her nearly four-year prison sentence.

What happened before her passing?

After Tatyana left prison, she rekindled her romance with Mark. However, that proved to be a trap for Tatyana as Mark covertly taped Tatyana confessing to burning their Del Mar mansion years ago.

After Mark turned on his wife, Tatyana was detained on suspicion of arson and was awaiting trial until March, before which she committed suicide.

According to a source close to the couple, Tatyana insisted she was innocent of both the arson allegations and the unexplained death of her friend Sharal, who was with her on the day the house fire started.

She said that Mark attempted to falsely link her to the alleged murder of Sharal.