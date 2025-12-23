Who was Vince Zampella? ‘Call of Duty’ developer killed in Angeles Crest Highway crash

Vince Zampella, a prominent video game developer and co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, died Sunday in a single-car crash on Southern California's Angeles Crest Highway, according to NBC4 Investigates and the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Zampella, 55, was a leading figure in the gaming world..(@DiscussingFilm/ X)

The crash occurred around 12:45 pm on the road north of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains. The southbound car reportedly veered off the road, struck a concrete barrier, and caught fire.

The driver was trapped inside, and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities confirmed the driver died at the scene, while the passenger later died at a hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Who was Vince Zampella?

Zampella, 55, was a leading figure in the gaming world. He was the former CEO of Infinity Ward, the studio behind the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise. In 2010, he co-founded Respawn Entertainment in Chatsworth, California, which was later acquired by Electronic Arts (EA) in 2017.

Under his leadership, Respawn developed several highly successful titles, including Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

He also led an EA studio in Playa Vista that contributed to the Battlefield video game series.