Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who was Vince Zampella? ‘Call of Duty’ developer killed in Angeles Crest Highway crash

ByPrakriti Deb
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 01:46 am IST

Vince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, died in a car crash in Southern California at age 55.

Vince Zampella, a prominent video game developer and co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, died Sunday in a single-car crash on Southern California's Angeles Crest Highway, according to NBC4 Investigates and the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Zampella, 55, was a leading figure in the gaming world..(@DiscussingFilm/ X)
Zampella, 55, was a leading figure in the gaming world..(@DiscussingFilm/ X)

The crash occurred around 12:45 pm on the road north of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains. The southbound car reportedly veered off the road, struck a concrete barrier, and caught fire.

The driver was trapped inside, and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities confirmed the driver died at the scene, while the passenger later died at a hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Who was Vince Zampella?

Zampella, 55, was a leading figure in the gaming world. He was the former CEO of Infinity Ward, the studio behind the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise. In 2010, he co-founded Respawn Entertainment in Chatsworth, California, which was later acquired by Electronic Arts (EA) in 2017.

Under his leadership, Respawn developed several highly successful titles, including Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

He also led an EA studio in Playa Vista that contributed to the Battlefield video game series.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Who was Vince Zampella? ‘Call of Duty’ developer killed in Angeles Crest Highway crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On