Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Vince Zampella net worth: ‘Call of Duty’ designer's list of games and career earnings

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 01:51 am IST

Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella, worth about $40M, won a multimillion-dollar Activision lawsuit and built his fortune via Infinity Ward and Respawn.

Video game designer Vince Zampella, the architect of Infinity Studio and Activision's Call of Duty franchise, died in a car crash in Los Angeles on Sunday (December 21) afternoon.

Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella (R) with actor Emilia Hartford.(Vince Zampella on Instagram)
Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella (R) with actor Emilia Hartford.(Vince Zampella on Instagram)

Zampella's vehicle struck a concrete barrier on Sunday afternoon and caught fire. While a passenger was ejected, Zampella, who was driving, died after being trapped in the flames. He was 55.

Zampella, one of the minds behind the iconic Call of Duty franchise, was one of the prolific video game designers working in the industry in the last two decades. He was at the center of a lawsuit with the Call of Duty distributer, Activision, over denied bonuses and royalties from Call of Duty titles. He received a settlement in the tens of millions after the lawsuit.

Vince Zampella's net worth is estimated at $40 million, primarily from his roles at Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment - two video game studios he founded.

This story is being updated.

News / World News / US News / Vince Zampella net worth: ‘Call of Duty’ designer's list of games and career earnings
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
