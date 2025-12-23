Vince Zampella family: All on ex-wife Brigitte and children

Vince Zampella, the video game developer behind Call of Duty, was killed in a crash on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway on Sunday afternoon, NBC Los Angeles reported. The single-car accident occurred north of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains at approximately 12:45 p.m. Vince Zampella was killed in a car crash in California.(X/ Vince Zampella)

According to the report, the southbound car went off the road, hit a concrete barrier, and threw a passenger from the vehicle. The driver was trapped in the resulting fire and died at the scene, while the passenger later died in the hospital. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Who was Vince Zampella?

Born in 1970, Vince Zampella was a pioneering American video game executive and designer best known for co-creating the Call of Duty franchise and co-founding two major studios: Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment.

In 2002, Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward with Jason West and Grant Collier, securing a deal with Activision to develop a ‘Medal of Honor killer.’ As CEO and Chief Creative Officer from 2002 to 2010, he led the studio in creating the Call of Duty franchise, beginning with the original game in 2003.

In April 2010, Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment, signing an exclusive deal with EA. As CEO, SVP, and Group GM, he cultivated a culture of innovation. EA acquired Respawn in 2017 for $455 million.

After the acquisition, Zampella expanded his influence within EA. He took leadership of DICE LA in 2020, and in 2021 became Head of the Battlefield franchise.

Also Read: Vince Zampella net worth: ‘Call of Duty’ designer's list of games and career earnings

Vince Zampella's family

Vince Zampella was married to Brigitte Zampella for 18 years, and the couple had three children together. All three were reported as minors in 2015. Brigitte filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, and sought primary custody of the children along with spousal support. At the time, TMZ reported there was no evidence of a prenuptial agreement, meaning assets acquired during the marriage would be split 50/50 under California law. Sources described the divorce as amicable.