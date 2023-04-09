5 games you can enjoy before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor goes live

After four successful years with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order, Respawn Entertainment is ready to drop their upcoming Star Wars title, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Even if you are not a Star Wars fan the game’s lucrative narrative and unique gameplay style will surely make your controller moving. Meanwhile if you were a fan of Fallen Order’s then you can enjoy similar titles that will surely give you an enthralling ride. Some of these titles are way too hard for the casual gamers but they are still worth trying. Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

In this article Hindustan Times is providing you with some of the recommended titles that we tried.

1. Tomb Raider Series

If you loved the reckless gameplay and immersive gameplay in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order then you will surely enjoy Square Enix’s Tomb Raider trios. This game has everything you crave for, from parkour to exploring the gorgeous mountain or vegetation world. You can play as the fan favorite character Lara Croft and explore ancient temples, catacombs, mythology and more.

Tomb Raider’s stories are based on treasure hunting and recovering the stories behind it. Just like Fallen Order, Tomb Raider is also a semi-open world game where you can explore and earn XP, gather resources and upgrade Lara Croft.

2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice started its journey in the same year as Star: Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. But Sekiro’s gameplay is faster paced than Fallen Order, and the bosses will give you a headache even in easy mode. Most of the bosses can be defeated by very precise dodge and then hitting its weak spot. It’s not just another hack-and-slash game.

Throughout your journey you have to upgrade your prosthetic arm and enjoy the journey set in the Japanese lore.

3. Evil West

This game is the perfect successor of the Fallen Order. Evil West’s 12 hour linear campaign is overwhelmed with vampires, werewolves and zombies. This cowboy-zombie demolisher is a refreshing blast from the past that leverages the old-school west world vibe and vampire-hunting action.

In Evil West you will play a Jesse Rentier from Rentier Institute which is basically a vampire and cursed soul hunting organization. During the course of the game you have to upgrade Tesla-Inspired Jesse’s Gauntlet and slash the horde of enemies in the western-Texas lookalike world.

4. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Developed by Naughty Dog, Uncharted 4: The Thief's End continues Nathan Drake’s journey through South-American terrain. As a retired fortune hunter, Nathan continues his journey with his lost-brother Samuel Drake and seeks to save him from a Mexican Drug Mafia, by discovering Captain Henry Avery’s pirate treasure.

This game is set across several countries, offers dark and vast jungle, green terrain and aquatic areas to explore. From engaging melee combat to gun fight this game has everything you need for your weekends.

5. Bloodborne

This PlayStation exclusive is a masterpiece that is still not very popular in the gaming community. Set in the world of Yharnam, this game’s boss fight will give you nightmares. If you underestimate the enemies they can shred you apart in a flash. By defeating myriad enemies you can upgrade your blood chaos ability and stand up against bosses.

Though Fallen Order and Bloodborne have no similarities in terms of gameplay or game level design, It still makes it to the list because of the adventure and adrenaline rush it provides every-time you resume the play button.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be live from April 28, with its rediscovered gameplay mechanic and combat.