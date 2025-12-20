Tech YouTuber Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death revealed by Los Angeles authorities

Tech influencer Lamarr Wilson died last month, aged 48, authorities confirmed on Friday. Wilson was a prominent YouTuber who produced content related to the latest technology and gadgets. He went by the name ‘That Unboxing Guy’ online and had nearly 3.5 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. YouTuber Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death revealed(Instagram/Lamarr Wilson)

The news of his death was first shared by his family on December 13, as per the Daily News.

“We the Wilson Family are heartbroken with this news of Lamarr’s passing,” the Facebook post of the family read. “He had so many projects in the making, scheduled and contracted with various tech and media companies requesting his expertise, and all of these accomplishments and achievements he could add to his portfolio.”

Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has described the "manner" of Wilson’s death as "suicide" and attributed it to asphyxia and suffocation, as reported by the Daily News. The date of his death is given as November 21.

Lamarr Wilson’s career and work

Wilson, 48, was known for his humorous reviews of tech products that he shared on his social media profiles. According to People, his last social media post was on November 12. His reviews included those of phones, computers, gaming consoles, and other gadgets and devices.

Also read: Who is Ash Trevino? Controversial Texas influencer arrested on felony warrants, later released on $15,000 bond

His popularity as a tech reviewer led to his partnerships with several top brands. Some of these brands, as listed by People, are Google, Xbox, Apple, and Nintendo.

Wilson was also the host and producer of two series for Mashable, named ‘YouTube Weekly’ and ‘Socially Awkward’. He was also an on-call contributor to the ‘Daily Tech News Show’ for over 10 years.

His other achievements include co-hosting George Takei’s series ‘Takei’s Tech’ in 2013. Their review of Google Glass on the series earned him a Webby Award the following year.

On October 22, the late tech influencer shared a post celebrating his 48th birthday. He wrote, as per People, “Today is my 48th birthday & I’m down 48 pounds!”

FAQs

Who was Lamarr Wilson?

Wilson was a tech influencer who was known for his fun reviews of the latest gadgets.

When did he die?

Wilson, as per records, died on November 21, 2025.