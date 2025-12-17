YouTuber Karl Rock mistaken for PewDiePie in Bengaluru, rescued from woman demanding money

A video shared by New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock from Bengaluru has triggered a wider conversation online after two local men stepped in to help him during an uncomfortable street encounter. The clip, posted on his Instagram account, shows a woman repeatedly asking him for ₹100 while he is recording. YouTuber Karl Rock was helped by locals in Bengaluru after a woman asked him for money.(Instagram/iamkarlrock)

Rock, who is well known for his travel content on India, shared the footage to highlight how the situation unfolded and how local residents intervened at the right moment.

Locals intervene and apologise

In the video, two local men can be seen approaching Rock and addressing the woman in Kannada. They are heard telling her that he is a foreigner and that such behaviour is inappropriate. One of the men can be heard saying that instead of welcoming a guest, this kind of conduct leaves a bad impression.

The situation quickly de escalated after their intervention. One of the men then apologised to Rock for the incident and asked him, “Are you PewDiePie?” Rock responded with a smile, saying, “No, I am Karl Rock and I have a YouTube channel.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions pour in

The clip has since amassed several reactions with users sharing humour, concern and personal experiences. One user commented, “Thankfully they saved PewDiePie,” while another wrote, “Hey bro, we are sorry for these people for making your trips a bit uncomfortable.”

A third user joked, “Maybe PewDiePie will call Karl Rock up for advice in case someone like that tries to pull the same trick on him.” Another added, “You’re gonna be our very own PewDiePie.”

Some comments focused on the broader issue of street behaviour. One user said, “Begging is ok forcing and man handling isn’t,” while another shared a personal anecdote, saying, “Totally feel your PewDiePie dilemma. My wife is Indian and whenever we’re in India, people ask me if I am Peter Parker.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)