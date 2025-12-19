'Poor Nicole Lunders...': First reactions to Greg Biffle, children's death in Statesville plane crash

On Thursday, tragedy struck the NASCAR community as news broke that former driver Greg Biffle, his wife and two children died in a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina. The deaths have cast a shadow of grief on the friends and extended family of the Biffles. And, perhaps, the most devastated would be Greg Biffle's ex-wife, Nicole Lunders. Former driver Greg Biffle looks on prior to an event announcing the 2025 class for the NASCAR Hall of Fame in May 2024, in Charlotte.(AP)

Lunders, who separated from Greg Biffle in 2015, had a daughter with the 55-year-old, Emma. Emma was with Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu, and Biffle and Cristina's son, Jack Ryder- all of whom passed away in the crash.

However, social media erupted with condolences for Lunders on Emma's death, along with five others, including the pilot of the Cessna C550 owned by Greg Biffle. Notably, race car driver Craig Wadsworth was the other passenger who passed away in the crash.

“Pray for Nicole Lunders,” one X user wrote. “She is the ex-wife of Greg Biffle and mother of his daughter. She just lost her baby girl.”

Former race car driver Mario Andretti also remembered Nicole Lunders as he expressed shock and condolences for the family.

"What a sad & shocking day. I'm praying for Greg, Cristina and little angels Emma and Ryder," Andretti wrote. “Also for peace and strength to Emma's mom Nicole Lunders . Greg... a star driver and a star in his second act as a humanitarian.”

A joint statement issued by the families involved in the crash shared a statement. It also included the Lunders family. Here's the statement.

Greg Biffle And Nicole Launders' Relationship

Lunders met Greg Biffle in 1998 during his early NASCAR career and dated for eight years before he proposed on Christmas Eve 2006. The couple married on October 17, 2007. They separated in early 2015 amid mutual infidelity accusations, with their divorce finalized in 2016; a notable 2018 lawsuit awarded Lunders $250,000 in punitive damages after Biffle installed hidden cameras in their home. Their daughter, Emma Elizabeth, was born on July 6, 2011.

Greg Biffle married his second wife, Cristina Grossu, in December 2022 or January 2023. Their son, Jack Ryder, was born on September 9, 2020.