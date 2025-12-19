Greg Biffle plane crash: Who was Craig Wadsworth, famed NASCAR Motorhome driver killed in Statesville?

Popular NASCAR Motorhome driver Craig Wadsworth died with Greg Biffle and his family in the Cessna 550 plane crash in Statesville on Thursday. Former driver Kenny Wallace posted that Wadsworth was also on the plane. Craig Wadsworth died in a plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday(X)

“Craig Wadsworth drove of our motorhome for six years. Our family is heart broke right now 😔 He died on the airplane. I will be giving my thoughts at a later date😔❤️” Wallace posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

This comes after Garrett Mitchell, aka Cleetus McFarland, confirmed that Biffle and his family were flying to Florida to ‘spend the afternoon’ with him.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder were on the plane...because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this,” Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post.

"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others," Republican lawmaker Richard Hudson confirmed on social media.

Meanwhile, federal authorities are investigating the crash in Statesville. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is dispatching an investigative team to the scene. “The team expects to arrive on scene tonight,” the agency said in a statement.

The crash occurred Thursday near Statesville Airport, located north of Charlotte. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the aircraft had departed from the airport but attempted to return shortly after takeoff before going down.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell confirmed the loss of life, telling AFP, “There was a total of seven on board, all killed.”

Among the victims was reportedly retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, along with his wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, and their two children. Authorities have not yet released additional details about the cause of the crash as the investigation gets underway.