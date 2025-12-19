Who is Ash Trevino? Controversial Texas influencer arrested on felony warrants, later released on $15,000 bond

Ash Trevino, a controversial social media influencer, was arrested in Texas on Wednesday, December 17, after police discovered she had active felony warrants. The content creator, whose full name is Ashley Lopez-Trevino, was taken into custody at her home without incident and later booked into Ellis County Jail. She was released on a $15,000 bond shortly afterward, as per PEOPLE. Ash Trevino was arrested by the Venus Police Department.(Screengrab/Texasarrests.org)

The arrest was made by a patrol officer from the Venus Police Department, who confirmed that Trevino had outstanding felony warrants from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. Police Chief James Groom told PEOPLE that a patrol officer made contact with Trevino at her front yard and took her into custody without incident. She was transported to Ellis County Jail for booking on her warrants.

Trevino, 36, is a well-known internet personality with over 500,000 followers across Instagram and Snapchat.

Trevino shares clips after her release

After getting out of jail, Trevino shared videos on Snapchat and livestreams, laughing and joking about being free. In one clip, a friend filming said, “She’s free. She’s out.” During a livestream, Trevino told followers that she had hired an attorney and had plans to visit a casino later that day. She also vowed to “fight this” regarding her charges, in a clip. As per Just Jared, Trevino also bragged about “blowing up” on social media due to her arrest, and asked who wanted “her first interview.”

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her bond but did not release further details. It remains unclear what specific charges or formal filings are connected to the warrants.

Legal spotlight on influencers

Trevino’s arrest is not the only social media influencer to face legal problems. In recent years, many popular online personalities have been arrested, such as Pei Chung and HSTikkyTokky, drawing attention because of their large audiences and public presence.