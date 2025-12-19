Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jhajjar court declines custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar to Haryana Police

ByAsian News International, Jhajjar
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 08:28 am IST

The Haryana Police were seeking his custody in connection with an FIR lodged at the Sadar Police Station in Jhajjar, Haryana.

A Jhajjar court in Haryana refused to grant custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar to the state police in an Arms Act case. The Haryana Police were seeking his custody in connection with an FIR lodged at the Sadar Police Station in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Sushil Kumar was produced before the Jhajjar Court on a production warrant. He was lodged in Delhi prison in a murder case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sushil Kumar was produced before the Jhajjar Court on a production warrant. He was lodged in Delhi prison in a murder case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sushil Kumar was produced before the Jhajjar Court on a production warrant. He was lodged in Delhi prison in a murder case.

Additional chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Meenu rejected the Haryana police’s application seeking five days’ custody.

Police had sought the custody of Sushil Kumar to interrogate him thoroughly and to arrest the boy through whom he allegedly got the pistol and cartridges delivered to one Vishal. Police said that Sushil Kumar was to be taken to Delhi and Punjab.

While rejecting the application, the court said no case of custodial remand is made out because the police have not specified any place, city, or district in Delhi or Punjab in the application.

The court remanded the accused, Sushil Kumar, to judicial custody until December 29 and directed that he be produced via video conferencing.

Advocate Rohit Dalal appeared for Sushil Kumar and submitted that the application deserves to be dismissed as there is no connection the accused had with the co-accused. The accused has already been interrogated at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Haryana Police interrogated Sushil Kumar in Jhajjar court premises for two hours after his production from Tihar jail on December 16.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jhajjar court declines custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar to Haryana Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Jhajjar court denied the Haryana Police custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in an Arms Act case, citing insufficient details in the police's application. Kumar, already in judicial custody for a murder case, will remain until December 29. His advocate argued there was no connection to co-accused, and he had been interrogated previously.