Indian-origin Natasha Moor gives gift to Uber driver who wanted to buy her makeup for wife

Indian-origin makeup mogul Natasha Moor recently shared a viral moment involving an Uber driver’s reaction to her business. After overhearing Moor discuss her brand during a phone call, the driver asked where he could purchase the products for his wife. Moor highlighted the exchange on social media, noting that the driver's immediate desire to buy the makeup as a gesture of love reminded her of the core purpose behind her brand. The video ended with Moor handing over a gift for the driver’s wife. Indian-origin entrepreneur Natasha Moor’s conversation with an Uber driver is viral. (Instagram/@natasha.moor)

“I was on a call talking about my makeup brand. Just another work moment, nothing special… or so I thought. As soon as I hung up, my Uber driver turned around and said, ‘Madam, you have a makeup brand? I want to buy it for my wife. Where is the store?’” Noor recalled in an Instagram post.

She expressed, “That moment completely melted me. No pitching. No asking for anything free. Just a husband thinking about his wife and wanting her to feel beautiful. It reminded me why I started in the first place,” adding, “Makeup isn’t just makeup. It’s love, confidence, and the quiet gestures that mean everything.”

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “This is the absolute cutest! The exact kind of content I need on my feed.” Another added, “The sweetest moment.” A third expressed, “So cute and so kind of you to give him one.” A fourth wrote, “He didn't even ask for anything; he wanted to go to your store and support your business. He would have proudly told his wife that he drove you and that's your cosmetics.” Moor replied, “I know it was sooooooo cute of him!!!!”

Who is Natasha Moor?

Natasha Moor is a world-renowned makeup artist of Indian descent. She later founded Natasha Moor Cosmetics.

“A few years ago, I visited shelters for women - victims of human trafficking, homelessness and substance abuse,” Moor once said in a statement, reflecting on how what motivated her to start her makeup brand. “I had the amazing opportunity to interact with these survivors, and I saw their reaction after I pampered them with a make-up session.”

She elaborated, “It dawned on me that make-up was a universal language that provided confidence, happiness and self-love. It isn’t a vanity project, it’s an assertion to be your best. From that moment, I decided my ethos was to share this with women everywhere; to use my platform as a safe space with purpose, kindness and with good intentions to make a positive change that’s beyond the superficial. I want to empower and inspire.”