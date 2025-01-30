'Bro is a walking MBA degree': Uber driver's cab full of free snacks, Wi-Fi, perfumes wows internet

When you book a cab, your only goal is to reach your destination as fast as you can but if you step into this Delhi-based Uber driver's car, you might never want to leave. A viral post on Reddit showed the inside of a car filled to the brim with amenities -- from free snacks, water, Wi-Fi, perfume, medicines to hand-held fans, tissues, sanitisers and even an ash tray. A Reddit user shared a photo of the cab while calling the service even better than some flights.(Reddit/Fancy-Past-6831 )

The car, which belongs to Abdul Qadeer sounds like a dream cab for any passenger as he offers more than just a safe trip to the destination and it's all free of cost. "Found cab facilities better than flights," remarked the user who shared the photo of the cab.

The cab driver had made headlines a few years ago as well when he told a passenger he never charges for any of the amenities and has barely ever cancelled a ride.

Take a look at the post here:

"We can identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: We should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society," a board hanging from the car's roof explains his philosophy.

Internet delighted by unique cab

The post amazed many on social media who praised the driver for his unique initiative and excellent customer service. "Name and fame the driver. He deserves the recognition for this," said one user.

"Driver's got his priorities straight. Care to share where'd you book him from?" inquired another user.

A third user called the cab driver's efforts a masterclass in being a service provider. "Going the extra mile. Entrepreneurial. Customer satisfaction and experience. Finding a white space (more than just a drive -when you book a cab). Bro is a walking MBA degree," he wrote.

Many users even asked if they could hire him personally and said they were willing to pay extra to ride in his car. "I like it, I would pay premium for such service just for the convenience," said one of them.