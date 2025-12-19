Barack Obama names BLACKPINK’s JUMP among his favorite songs of 2025; full list here

BLACKPINK’s comeback single “JUMP” has landed on an influential playlist. Former US President Barack Obama included the track in his list of favorite songs of 2025, released on December 18 as part of his annual tradition of sharing the books, films and music that defined his year. Former US President Barack Obama.(X@CoutureRoyals)

“As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music,” Obama wrote while sharing the list online.

He also encouraged followers to send in recommendations.

Check it out here:

The inclusion of JUMP places BLACKPINK among a wide-ranging mix of global artists and signals how far the group’s latest release has traveled beyond K-pop’s core audience.

A long-awaited group return for BLACKPINK

Released on July 11, JUMP marked BLACKPINK’s first digital single as a full group in nearly three years. The song made its live debut during the opening night of BLACKPINK’s World Tour DEADLINE in Goyang, South Korea, giving fans an early taste of the group’s new direction.

The track was written by an all-star lineup including TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii and Jesse Bluu, with production handled by Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca and Ape Drums.

Sonically, “JUMP” leans into hardstyle influences, driven by pounding beats and sharp tempo shifts.

Each member - JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA - takes a clear moment on the record.

How fans reacted to BLACKPINK's JUMP

JUMP has also performed strongly in South Korea. On December 3, YouTube Korea released its 2025 year-end rankings, placing JUMP at No. 8 on the Top Songs list and No. 5 on the Top Songs on Shorts list. The rankings reflected the song’s performance-heavy appeal and its popularity across short-form video platforms.

Also Read: Tom Morello plays Rage Against the Machine hits on India debut; pays tribute to Audioslave singer Chris Cornell

Who else is on Obama's playlist beyond K-pop?

BLACKPINK’s JUMP appeared alongside a diverse list of Obama’s other favorite tracks of the year. The playlist included Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s long-running chart-topper Luther, Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, Olivia Dean’s Nice to Each Other and Drake’s Nokia.

Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods’ No More Old Men, Jason Isbell’s Bury Me, Rosalía’s Sexo, Violencia y Llantas and Obongjayar’s Not in Surrender were also featured, rounding out a list that once again mixed mainstream hits with deeper cuts.

Also Read: What makes a song sound ‘Christmassy’? Musicologist explains

FAQs

Why did Barack Obama include BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” on his 2025 playlist?

Obama listed JUMP as one of his favorite songs of the year as part of his annual tradition of sharing music that stood out to him.

When was BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” released?

JUMP was released on July 11, 2025, marking BLACKPINK’s first full-group digital single in nearly three years.

What genre influences does “JUMP” feature?

The track incorporates hardstyle elements, driven by fast tempos, heavy bass and high-energy production.