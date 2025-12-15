Rob Reiner death: Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Jeremy London and others pay tribute, ‘Big-hearted genius'

Tributes have poured in for Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner after the famed couple were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14. Multiple sources told People that the couple were killed by their son, Nick Reiner. However, authorities have yet to confirm this information. Rob Reiner death: Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Jeremy London and others pay tribute (Photo by STAN HONDA / AFP)(AFP)

Rob and Michele were found dead in their home by their daughter Romy, sources told People. While an official cause of death has not been released, TMZ cited sources to confirm that the couple sustained “lacerations consistent with a knife.”

Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and others pay tribute

Among those who remembered Rob and Michele is former resident Barack Obama. “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele,” he wrote on X. “Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them.”

Former vice president Kamala Harris also mourned the death, saying on X, “Rob Reiner's work has impacted generations of Americans. The characters, dialogue, and visuals he brought to life in film and television are woven throughout our culture. Rob loved our country, cared deeply about the future of our nation, and fought for America's democracy. Rob and his wife Michele loved each other very much. They were dear friends, and Doug and I are devastated to learn of their passing. Our thoughts are with their loved ones during this tragic time.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote that he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, are “heartbroken” by the tragedy. Calling Rob “the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love,” Newsom said, “His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others — and encouraging us to dream bigger. That empathy extended well beyond his films. Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights — from taking on Big Tobacco, fighting for marriage equality, to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works. Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”

James Woods, who starred in Reiner-directed Ghosts of Mississippi, wrote on X, “Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”

Actor Jeremy London said, “Rob Reiner has played a far bigger role in all of our lives than most people know. Losing him will leave a hole in Hollywood that will never be able to be filled. This feels personal, almost. Fuck, man. What the hell is this fc*** world anymore?”

Actor and producer Elijah Wood said he is horrified by the news, adding, “So much love to their kids and family.”

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, wrote on X, “Please not Rob Reiner. He is one of the greatest of all time.”

“I’m absolutely shocked and horrified to hear about Rob Reiner and his wife Michele,” actress and comedian Roseanne Barr posted on X. “This is a travesty. Praying for swift justice. Sympathies to their family and children. I’m at a loss for words”

Nancy Pelosi remembered Rob as “creative, funny, and beloved,” and called his and Michele’s death “devastating.” “Personally, Rob cared deeply about people and demonstrated that in his civic activities — whether by supporting the First 5 initiative or fighting against Prop 8 in California. Civically, he was a champion for the First Amendment and the creative rights of artists. And professionally, he was an iconic figure in film who made us laugh, cry and think with the movies he created. Paul and I and our entire family mourn the loss of our very dear friends and are praying for their loved ones during an unimaginable time of grief,” she added.