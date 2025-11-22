Korean facial expert shares beauty hack inspired by Blackpink, Le Sserafim to get rid of dark circles, puffiness at home

Dark circles can linger no matter how many eye creams you try, leaving your face looking dull, tired, and under-rested. When topical products don’t seem to make a difference, the issue is often deeper - sluggish blood flow and puffiness that creams alone can’t fix. Simple facial techniques, however, can stimulate circulation in ways skincare products can’t, helping the eye area look brighter and more refreshed. This Korean facial hack boosts blood circulation around your eyes!

Also Read | Under-eye patches: How to use this celebrity-favourite quick fix to reduce dark circles and puffy eyes

Yeji, a Korean beauty and facial treatment expert, has shared a simple technique to help reduce dark circles at home, without relying on chemical treatments.

In an Instagram video posted on November 20, the facial expert shares a step-by-step routine to treat dark circles and puffiness - a simple practice she recommends adding to your nightly skincare regimen to keep your eyes looking brighter and less tired.

Why do you get dark circles?

Yeji explains that dark circles can be a result of reduced blood flow around your eyes due to tiredness or lack of sleep. She states, “I learned this from a facialist who actually treats Blackpink and Le Sserafim and she said when you're tired or don't sleep well, blood flow slows down around your eyes. That's why the area can look darker or more puffy.”

How to get rid of dark circles?

Yeji outlines the facialist’s step-by-step routine for treating dark circles at home:

Step 1: According to the facial treatment expert, pressing your supraorbital notch for a few seconds can help boost blood flow to the upper eyelids. She explains, “First, find this little dip right above your eye. If you press gently, you'll feel a small hollow spot. It's called ‘supraorbital notch’. Hold that spot for about 10 seconds and then release. It helps blood circulate around your upper eyelid.”

Step 2: The second step is to press along the bone beneath your eyes, which helps reduce puffiness. Yeji states, “Next, go under your eyes. There's bone right there. Press lightly and glide your fingers from the inner corner to the outer corner for about five seconds each time. This helps drain fluid and reduce puffiness.”

Step 3: The final step is to massage your temples with your knuckles in gentle circular motions, which further boosts blood flow. Yeji explains, “And finally, massage your temples. This area controls both blood and lymph flow. Do small circular motions for 10 seconds. It instantly makes your eyes feel lighter and more awake.”

She adds that making these steps a part of your nightly skincare routine can make your eyes look brighter, tighter and way less tired.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.