How to get rid of dark circles: Skincare tips and remedies to reduce puffy, tired eyes

Aren't we all quite familiar with the feeling of getting up and watch under-eye puffiness and dark circles? Especially on a day with a party or an event scheduled, these can be a mood dampener. There are a number of factors responsible for puffy eyes - be it lack of sleep or strained eyes due to excessive screen time. As per dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, dark circles are often a result of multiple factors, including genetics, thinning under-eye skin, pigmentation irregularities, allergies, stress, and inadequate sleep. How to get rid of dark circles(AI-Generated)

"They develop when blood vessels under the eyes become more visible or when the skin loses elasticity and volume over time. While lifestyle adjustments like proper sleep, hydration, cold compresses, and a nutrient-rich diet can provide mild improvement, persistent or pronounced dark circles often require dermatological intervention. Treatments such as topical brightening agents, chemical peels, laser therapy, or minimally invasive procedures like PRP can effectively restore under-eye brightness and rejuvenate the area safely,” Dr Kapoor, co-founder and director, The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT Shop Now.

Why do dark circles happen?

Dark circles are medically called periorbital melanosis, and are among the first signs of ageing to appear on the face, explains Dr Satish Bhatia, certified dermatologist MD, IFAAD (USA) at the Indian Cancer Society, Cooperage, Mumbai.

Dark circles occur as the skin under our eyes is thinner and more delicate compared to the rest of the face, making it prone to visible blood vessels and fluid retention.

The common causes of dark circles include:

Lack of sleep: Fatigue and poor sleep reduce oxygen flow, causing the skin to appear dull and pale.

Dehydration: Insufficient hydration makes the under-eye area look sunken and shadowed.

Allergies and eye strain: Constant rubbing or staring at screens can irritate and darken the area.

Genetics and age: Hereditary factors and thinning skin with age can deepen dark circles.

Poor diet and lifestyle: Excess salt, smoking, and alcohol can lead to puffiness and fluid retention.

Skincare tips to reduce and get rid of dark circles

Follow a gentle skincare routine

As the skin under your eyes is too delicate, it deserves a little extra care. Try using gentle skincare products to help reduce the occurrence of dark circles.

A mild cleanser: Use a mild, sulphate-free cleanser for your under-eye region. This will gently cleanse the extra dirt and pollution traces, giving you a clear skin.

Remove your makeup before bed: No matter how tired you are, always make it a point to remove your makeup before hopping onto your bed. You can use a mild micellar water or oil-free cleanser to remove your makeup.

An eye cream or serum that can do wonders: An under eye cream or serum can actually give you the best results. You can pick the eye cream or serum formulated with hydrating and brightening ingredients like Hyaluronic acid for moisture retention, niacinamide for reducing pigmentation, vitamin C for brightening, and caffeine for tightening puffy skin

Apply your eye cream twice daily, morning and night, using your ring finger in gentle tapping motions to avoid tugging at the skin.

Try proven home remedies for dark circles

If you have tried your pricey skincare products and do not see any results, it's time to switch to natural home remedies. Here are some remedies to refresh and brighten your eyes:

Cucumber slices: Known for their cooling effect, cucumber slices help reduce swelling and hydrate the under-eye area. Place chilled slices for 10–15 minutes daily.

Cold tea bags: Green or black tea bags contain caffeine and antioxidants that constrict blood vessels, reducing puffiness.

Potato juice: Natural bleaching properties of potato can help lighten dark circles. Dab it gently using cotton pads for 10 minutes before rinsing.

Aloe vera gel: Soothes tired eyes and hydrates the skin, promoting a smoother texture.

Rose water: A natural toner that refreshes and rejuvenates tired eyes. Soak cotton pads in chilled rose water and place them on closed eyes for 10 minutes.

How to prevent dark circles

Protect your eyes from UV damage

Sun exposure can worsen pigmentation and cause premature ageing. It is thus advisable to apply sunscreen, especially if you're stepping out in the sun. Opt for formulas that are fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin, preferably, SPF 30 or more. Secondly, prioritise wearing sunglasses outdoors to reduce the effects of the harmful sun rays.

Time your screen time

Prolonged screen exposure leads to digital eye strain and poor circulation around the eyes. Take some time off your screen and take frequent eye breaks. Give your eyes some rest, you can even massage your eyelids with light hands in a circular direction to improve the blood flow.

Take adequate sleep

This remedy takes away most of your skin concerns. Try to take proper 7–8 hours of sleep. Sleep helps your skin cells regenerate and boosts blood circulation, which reduces discolouration under the eyes. Alongside, practicing stress-relieving habits like meditation, yoga, or even a short evening walk can prevent hormonal imbalance that worsens under-eye pigmentation.

However, if the condition persists, it's always advisable to consult a dermatologist for proper treatment.

Similar articles for you:

Skincare routine for combination skin: A step-by-step guide on how to prep your skin right

How to get pink lips naturally: Our step-by-step guide to get soft and luscious lips

Snail mucin: Is this Korean skincare ingredient worth the hype? Know its benefits and how to use it

5 body oils you need to have this winter season for smooth skin; Our top picks for you

FAQ for dark circles What causes dark circles under the eyes? Dark circles can be caused by several factors such as lack of sleep, stress, genetics, dehydration, aging, excessive screen time, or allergies. Sometimes, thinning skin and reduced collagen make the blood vessels under the eyes more visible, giving a dark appearance.

Can dark circles be permanently removed? While dark circles can’t always be permanently removed, their appearance can be significantly reduced with proper care. Treatments such as under-eye creams with ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid, caffeine, or niacinamide, combined with a healthy lifestyle and good sleep, can make a visible difference.

Do dark circles mean I have a health problem? Not always. In most cases, dark circles are caused by fatigue or genetics. However, persistent or severe dark circles could sometimes indicate issues like anemia, allergies, or dehydration. If they worsen or are accompanied by other symptoms, it’s best to consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional.

How long does it take to see results from under-eye creams? Results vary depending on the cause of your dark circles and the product used. Generally, you may notice improvement within 3 to 6 weeks of consistent use. For long-term results, maintain your skincare routine and sleep schedule.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.