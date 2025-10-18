Under-eye patches: How to use this celebrity-favourite quick fix to reduce dark circles and puffy eyes
Dealing with under-eye skin concerns like dark circles, puffiness, pigmentation, or fine lines? Choosing the right under-eye patch can make a visible difference, but knowing how to use it correctly is just as important. Appropriate application ensures that your skin gets the complete benefit of its nourishing ingredients. In the guide below, let us tell you the right way to apply under-eye patches, while also exploring their common causes and a few tips to help you achieve a brighter, smoother, and healthier-looking under-eye area.
Your under-eye area has delicate skin, which may be affected by several environmental factors, aging, lack of sleep, stress, and improper care. Proper daily care, rest and correct usage of under-eye patches can rejuvenate and hydrate the under-eye area.
What are under-eye patches?
Under-eye patches are a kind of mask for the under-eye area that are soaked in a serum or gel and concentrated with hyaluronic acid, collagen, vitamin C, peptides, and caffeine that target dark circles, puffiness, pigmentation, or fine lines. Depending on the formulation, they can cure specific concerns like hydration, brightening, firming, and de-puffiness.
Step-by-step guide on how to apply under-eye patches
1. Clean the face:
Before applying under-eye patches, cleanse your face using a cleanser to ensure maximum absorption of the serum and gel from the patches.
2. Chill for extra refreshment:
To reduce puffiness under the eye area, it is advisable to store the eye patches in a refrigerator to provide a cooling sensation, which helps constrict blood vessels and offers a relaxing feel.
3. Apply carefully:
Use clean and dry hands or an applicator to apply the patches. Place the patches under the eyes with the thicker end at the outer corners and the thinner end near the inner corners.
4. Let them work:
For better results, leave the patches on for about 10–20 minutes to let them set and work under the eyes.
5. Gently pat:
After keeping the patches on for about 15–20 minutes, gently pat the remaining serum into the skin. Note that it is advisable not to rinse the eye area after application.
6. Hydrate:
After applying the under-eye patches, you may use a moisturizer under the eyes to lock in hydration and the serum from the patches.
Tips for best results
- Apply under-eye patches 2-3 times in a week.
- Avoid using a cream with a thick texture. Instead, opt for a lightweight solution for better absorption.
- Post-party puffiness, late-night work fatigue, or pre-event glow-ups are the best times to use under-eye patches.
