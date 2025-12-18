Tom Morello plays Rage Against the Machine hits on India debut; pays tribute to Audioslave singer Chris Cornell

The show featured a setlist spanning his career, including Rage Against the Machine tracks such as Killing in the Name , Bulls on Parade , and Know Your Enemy , along with material from his solo project The Nightwatchman.

American guitarist Tom Morello ’s long-awaited India debut unfolded on Wednesday night in Delhi, with the guitar revolutionary finally stepping onto an Indian stage at the HUDA Gymkhana Club. The concert marked the first stop of his three-city run and felt less like a routine tour opener and more like a statement — loud, political, deeply personal and unapologetically human.

The 61-year-old guitarist also performed covers of Bruce Springsteen’s The Ghost of Tom Joad and Ozzy Osbourne’s Mr. Crowley. A key segment of the night was his tribute to Audioslave, the band he formed with the late singer Chris Cornell. For Cochise and Like a Stone, Tom left the microphone stand empty and performed the songs as instrumentals, explaining that he wanted Chris’ presence to be felt in the room. “His music is forever with us and will never be outshined,” he said during the set.

The tribute resonated strongly with the audience, many of whom sang along despite the absence of vocals. The performance marked one of the most emotionally charged moments of the evening and highlighted Audioslave’s continued impact years after Chris' passing.