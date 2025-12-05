Russia reportedly bans Apple’s FaceTime and Snapchat calls amid rising scrutiny

Russia has reportedly expanded its supervision of foreign communication platforms by restricting the use of Apple’s FaceTime and Snapchat’s video calling tool. According to reports, the country’s communications regulator has blocked voice and video calling features on Apple’s FaceTime and on Snapchat’s calling service. This decision follows a series of similar actions targeting platforms not developed or operated within Russia. Russia reportedly expands restrictions on global communication apps by blocking FaceTime and Snapchat’s calling features.(Pexels)

New Restrictions Announced by Roskomnadzor

According to a report by Moscow Times, Roskomnadzor, the federal agency overseeing communications and media, has disabled FaceTime’s calling features nationwide. Soon after, the regulator announced that it had also restricted Snapchat’s video calling option. These actions follow earlier concerns raised by the agency about the way foreign communication platforms are being used inside the country.

Russian state media previously stated that Snapchat could be used to coordinate unlawful activities. Data from 2022 suggested that more than seven million people in Russia used the platform that year. Roskomnadzor has cited similar concerns regarding FaceTime, though the regulator has not clarified whether the current blocks are temporary or permanent.

Part of a Broader Crackdown

This move is in line with Russia's ongoing efforts to restrict or supervise foreign-owned digital platforms. In August, Roskomnadzor reportedly placed partial limits on voice calling features on Telegram and WhatsApp. While users could still send text messages and access other functions, voice calls remained restricted.

The regulator previously said these steps were necessary to curb criminal activity. It claimed that repeated requests to WhatsApp and Telegram to act against accounts linked to unlawful activities went unanswered. Because of these restrictions, several users reportedly turned to VPN services to restore access to the blocked features.

Despite the restrictions, many residents reportedly used virtual private networks to bypass the limitations on WhatsApp and Telegram. Russian lawmakers have also consistently opposed services run by foreign companies. They have urged citizens to shift to communication platforms developed inside the country. These calls have grown louder as more restrictions roll out against global apps that operate independently of Russian regulatory influence.

As of now, Roskomnadzor has not clarified whether the restrictions on FaceTime and Snapchat are temporary or permanent. The developments mark another step in Russia’s long-running effort to retain tighter control over communication tools used within its borders.