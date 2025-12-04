WhatsApp will soon let you leave a voice message after missed calls - Details

WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature that allows callers to leave a voice message when someone does not answer their call, just like the iPhone’s voicemail feature. The platform has added a ‘Record voice message’ button directly on the call screen, which removes the need to end the call, open the chat window and then send an audio note manually. The update aims to give users a quicker way to communicate when the person on the other end is not available. However, the feature is currently reaching only iOS devices, with no confirmation on when it will arrive for Android users. WhatsApp will soon allow users to send voice messages after failed calls.(Pexels)

When a voice call goes unanswered, users can tap the option to record a short note and send it immediately. The message appears along with the missed call alert, helping recipients understand the purpose of the call without waiting for a text. Reports from WABetaInfo indicate that WhatsApp is also enabling a similar feature for video calls. If a video call is not answered, callers will be able to send a short video message in the same manner.

The addition arrives as WhatsApp continues to reorganise its Calls tab. The refreshed interface brings voice and video call tools together under what the platform calls a unified call hub. The intention is to streamline how users start, manage or schedule calls inside the app.

The new hub places four options at the top. The first is the Call button, which lets users start individual or group calls with up to 31 participants from a simplified list of contacts. The second is a Scheduling button that allows users to plan a call for a later time. The third is a Keypad button for dialling numbers directly through WhatsApp, even if those numbers are not saved on the device. The last option is a Favourites section where users can pin frequently contacted numbers for quick access.

WhatsApp has said that the update is rolling out gradually, so some users may have to wait before the new tools appear on their devices.

In other news, the Government of India is preparing to enforce a rule that will require messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal to remain linked to an active SIM card on the device. Officials have said the move will strengthen digital safety by limiting gaps that cybercriminals use to conduct large-scale fraud. The directive has drawn mixed responses, with telecom operators represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India supporting the measure, while digital platforms under the Broadband India Forum have raised concerns and urged the government to review the rollout timeline.