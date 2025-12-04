iPhone 17 Pro loses this popular camera feature despite hardware support: Here’s why?

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro models have launched with several camera changes, but users have noticed the absence of a feature that many relied on for low-light portraits. The company has quietly removed the ability to use Night Mode while capturing Portrait shots, which ends a capability that first appeared four years ago. Apple has quietly dropped the low-light portrait photography option from the latest iPhone 17 Pro models. (Apple)

Night Mode on iPhones

Apple introduced Night Mode in 2019 with the iPhone 11 to help users take clearer photos in dark environments. A year later, the iPhone 12 Pro lineup became the first to offer Night Mode Portraits by using the LiDAR scanner to gather depth data in low-light settings. Apple expanded this system over subsequent releases and continued upgrading the camera hardware with larger sensors.

In 2023, the iPhone 15 series introduced an automatic Portrait function. When the camera detected a face, a pet, or an object, it captured depth information in the background, allowing users to convert the shot into a Portrait later. This removed the need to manually switch modes and made Portrait photography more flexible.

Issue on iPhone 17 Pro

However, early users of the iPhone 17 Pro have reported that Night Mode no longer works when shooting Portrait photos. A user on Apple’s Discussion Forum pointed out that the camera prevents Night Mode from activating in Portrait mode, even in extremely low-light situations. The user mentioned that covering the lens forced the flash to activate, but Night Mode did not appear as an option. When switching to the regular photo mode, Night Mode worked as expected under the same lighting conditions.

Apple’s support pages now confirm this change. According to the updated documentation, Night Mode Portraits are available on models ranging from the iPhone 12 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro is not listed, which indicates that Apple intentionally removed the feature in the current generation.

The decision has raised questions because the iPhone 17 Pro still includes the required hardware. The device retains the LiDAR scanner and uses upgraded sensors, which previously supported Night Mode Portraits without issue. Some users speculate that Apple’s changes to the placement of the LiDAR scanner or flash module may have affected how the feature performs. Others believe Apple may have decided to discontinue the function due to reliability challenges.

Despite this change, the iPhone 17 series still supports Night Mode for selfies and time-lapse videos, which shows that the software and hardware are still capable of enhancing images in low light.