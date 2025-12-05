Realme Watch 5 with up to 16 days of battery life launched in India: Price, features and availability

Realme has expanded its wearable lineup in India with the unveiling of the Realme Watch 5 on December 4, alongside the Realme P4x 5G smartphone. The company has positioned the new smartwatch as a device for users who want calling features, health tracking and precise navigation in one package. The Watch 5 will go on sale later this month through online and offline channels. Let’s take a look at its specifications, features and price. Realme Watch 5 launched in India at Rs. 4,499 and is available in four colour options. (Realme)

Realme Watch 5: Specifications and Features

The Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display that offers 600 nits of brightness. The display is protected by Panda Glass, and the watch body uses a metal unibody frame, which is supported by a functional crown. Realme has designed the straps to be removable, using a 22mm standard that allows users to replace them easily.

On the other hand, Realme has included more than 100 sports modes in the device. The smartwatch also supports VO2 Max estimation, auto workout detection, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen tracking and women’s health insights. Users can take calls through Bluetooth, change watch faces and access NFC tools. The device also carries an IP68 rating.

Under the hood, the Watch 5 houses a 460mAh battery, which the company claims can run up to 16 days under regular use, and up to 20 days in Light Mode. The watch includes independent GPS support that works with multiple satellite systems to track routes without a paired smartphone. Realme also claims that the Watch 5 is produced under its Make in India program.

Realme Watch 5: Price in India and Availability

The Realme Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 4,499 in India. It will be available in four colour options: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Vibrant Orange and Mint Blue. The watch will be available for purchase starting from December 10 via Flipkart, Realme’s official website and retail stores across India.