Are your browser extensions safe? 4 million users hit by malware - Here’s how to protect yourself

A long-running malware campaign has turned browser extensions on Chrome and Edge into spyware, affecting more than 4 million users, according to a report by Koi Security. The operation, known as ShadyPanda, used updates to legitimate extensions to introduce harmful features over time. Millions of users unknowingly installed browser extensions that secretly collected data and turned into spyware over time.(Pexels)

Microsoft confirmed that it has removed all flagged extensions from the Edge Add-ons store. “When we find content that violates our policies, we remove it or end the publishing agreement,” a spokesperson said.

ShadyPanda involved 20 extensions on the Chrome Web Store and 125 on Edge. The first extensions appeared in 2018, but malicious behaviour did not emerge until 2023, when tools posing as wallpapers or productivity apps began injecting harmful code.

The campaign operated through the browsers’ automatic update systems, silently delivering malware without phishing or social engineering. Koi Security explained that the updates turned trusted extensions into surveillance platforms.

How ShadyPanda Worked

The compromised extensions tracked user activity and monetised it. They injected tracking codes into links, redirected search queries, and collected browsing history, keystrokes, cookies, and other data. Some updates included backdoors that allowed remote code execution, giving attackers full access to the browser. This enabled monitoring of visited websites, credential theft, session hijacking, and other adversary-in-the-middle attacks. Extensions also masked their behaviour when users accessed developer tools.

While Google removed the extensions from the Chrome store, some remain on the Edge platform. One extension reportedly has over 3 million installs, though the numbers may be inflated.

How to Protect Yourself:

Remove suspicious wallpaper or productivity extensions immediately. Notably affected extensions include Clean Master, WeTab, and Infinity V+. Reset passwords on all online accounts. Using a password manager can help generate strong, unique passwords. Install antivirus software with browser protection to detect malware, spyware, and unsafe websites. Limit the number of extensions and check reviews and permissions before installing new ones.

Careful extension management and strong online security practices are essential to keep your browser and personal data safe from threats like ShadyPanda.