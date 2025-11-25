Shalini Passi walks International Emmy Awards red carpet with a crystallized frog bag. Check it out

Shalini Passi turned heads as she made a fashion statement at the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York. The artist and philanthropist walked the red carpet in an elegant Jenny Packham gown, which looked both glamorous and subtle. Besides her outfit, the crystallized frog bag caught the attention of many at the event. Shalini Passi at the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York.(Instagram/shalini.passi)

For the detailing of her outfit, the artist’s gown was based on an embellished, shimmery material. The deep halter neckline added to the charm of the ensemble, alongside the pleats from waist down. With the fabric speaking for itself, it did not require any more detailing or thread work.

Shalini Passi at the red carpet of 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York.(Instagram/shalini.passi)

Shalini Passi’s red carpet look

At the event, Passi kept her hair open and styled it into soft waves. They perfectly fell over the shoulder, providing her the old-Hollywood glamour. For the accessories, the philanthropist opted for dangling earrings and stacked bangles on her wrist.

Further, she carried her frog bag along, which was helmed by Judith Leiber and cost around $5,995 (roughly ₹5.3 lakh), according to the brand’s website.

Shalini Passi's crystallized frog bag.(Instagram/shalini.passi)

Filled with crystals all over, the frog bag was detailed with a golden crown and green stones for the eyes.

Over the years, Shalini has flaunted several gorgeous ensembles, and her collection of gowns is to swoon over. One of the most-loved looks of the year included her blue outfit, which she donned at the Cannes Film Festival. Her Manish Malhotra gown was inspired by Paresh Maity’s artwork. The ensemble included a tapered corset with a mermaid-style silhouette.

Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali at Emmys

Besides Shalini, Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali also made an appearance at the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards. The musician arrived at the event in style, donning a glittery blazer, black pants, and a turban.

Shalini Passi and Diljit Dosanjh.(Instagram/shalini.passi)

Meanwhile, the filmmaker walked in an all-black ensemble, with a velvet-based blazer and pants. Dosanjh and the director marked their presence at the event to celebrate Indian storytelling, as the film Amar Singh Chamkila was nominated for the awards.

FAQs

Who is Shalini Passi?

She is an artist and a philanthropist.

Was Shalini Passi in Bollywood Wives?

Yes. Shalini appeared in several episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Was Amar Singh Chamkila nominated for Emmy Awards?

Yes. The film secured two nominations at the International Emmys, but failed to win in both categories.