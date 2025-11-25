International Emmy Awards 2025: Diljit Dosanjh loses Best Actor to Oriol Pla; Amar Singh Chamkila also fails to win

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila had secured two prestigious nominations at the 53rd International Emmy Awards. Diljit Dosanjh was nominated for Best Actor, while the film itself was nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category. However, on Monday night, both fell at the final hurdle, failing to win at the International Emmys, leaving India with no wins on the night. Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Amar Singh Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila loses in Best TV Movie category

The International Emmy Awards 2025 were held on Monday night in New York City (Tuesday morning India time). Amar Singh Chamkila was competing with Germany's Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, the UK's Lost Boys and Fairies, and Chile's Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death) in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category. The award went to Lost Boys and Fairies, a British TV drama about a gay couple trying to adopt a child.

Diljit Dosanjh fails to win Best Actor

Diljit was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category, along with David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. Spanish actor Oriol Pla walked away with the award for his moving portrayal of a drug addict in recovery.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila, a Netflix film, is the official biopic of the late Punjabi singing sensation, who was gunned down in the 80s. Diljit played the titular character in the film to much acclaim, while Parineeti Chopra played his wife and collaborator, Amarjot Kaur. The film was praised for its performances, direction, and AR Rahman’s soundtrack.

Diljit and Imtiaz walked the red carpet at the International Emmys earlier on Monday evening, with the actor-singer greeting photographers with his signature namaste. The two were accompanied on the red carpet by the Netflix India team, including Vice President, Content, Monika Shergill and Director, Original Films, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh.