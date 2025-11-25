Amar Singh Chamkila duo Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali greet paps with namaste on International Emmy Awards 2025 red carpet

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh made fans proud as he bagged a nomination in the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor, along with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and the Netflix team, made a stylish appearance on the red carpet of the 53rd International Emmy Awards on Monday night in New York City. Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali at International Emmy Awards 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali at International Emmy Awards

For the event, Diljit exuded swag in a cream shirt, which he paired with a matching shimmery blazer, black trousers and a black turban. The official Instagram handle of the International Emmys shared his look from the red carpet and wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh. Best Performance by an Actor Nominee.”

Imtiaz Ali, on the other hand, opted for an all-black ensemble for the event. He was seen posing alongside Netflix India's Vice President, Content, Monika Shergill and Director, Original Films, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, on the red carpet. The Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila bagged nominations in two prestigious categories at the International Emmy Awards 2025: Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Performance by an Actor (Diljit). Diljit will be competing for the award with the other nominees on the list – David Mitchell, Oriol Pla and Diego Vasquez.

Reacting to Diljit bagging the Emmys nomination, Imtiaz Ali told HT City, “The film couldn’t have been made without Diljit Dosanjh. He has brought in a lot of value and made the film what it is. I am so glad that he is also nominated in the category of Best Actor.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the 2024 biographical drama film is based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, with Parineeti Chopra as his second wife, Amarjot. Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama and Window Seat Films, the film’s music was composed by AR Rahman. Upon release, the film received widespread critical acclaim, with special praise for Diljit’s performance. The film is available to watch on Netflix.