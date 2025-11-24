Mithoon ropes in Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Vishal to recreate iconic Sandese Aate Hai for Border 2

As Border 2, the much-awaited sequel to JP Dutta’s Border, gets closer to release, the promotions for the film are set to start soon. The release date announcement of the film included the voice of Sunny Deol, as well as Sonu Nigam’s voice crooning the iconic Sandese Aate Hai, a chartbuster from the first film. Now, HT has exclusively learnt that composer Mithoon is recreating the song for Border 2, and has roped in a gamut of powerful voices for it. Mithoon has roped in Vishal Mishra, Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arijit Singh for a Sandese Aate Hai recreation.

About Sandese Aate Hai 2.0

According to sources who have witnessed closed-door sessions at Yash Raj Studios, Mithoon has roped in a diverse vocal ensemble for the song: Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Vishal Mishra, and Arijit Singh. Sources inform that Mithoon's version will be positioned as one of the biggest songs ever mounted, with over 100 support singers.

“The work on Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 has been underway for nearly a year, with over 500 musical technicians, orchestral players, arrangers and sound engineers involved in the construction of the track. The four singers have reportedly been jamming with Mithoon for the last six months at Yash Raj Studios, experimenting with vocal layers, emotional cadences and orchestral colours,” informs a source.

Reports claim that makers have spent as much as ₹10 crore for the song’s rights. The source adds, “Sandese Aate Hai is the heartbeat of Border. The makers felt only Mithoon could pull off this massive feat. Approval was also taken from Anu Malk, who also vouched for Mithoon. The producers were clear—they wanted emotional integrity, not a gimmick. That’s why they spent this kind of money.”

Composer Mithoon is recreating Sandese Aate Hai for Border 2.

The final version is likely to be picturised at a massive open-air location. The recreated version will be picturised on Sunny Deol (voiced by Arijit Singh), Varun Dhawan (voiced by Vishal Mishra), Ahan Shetty (voiced by Sonu Nigam), and Diljit Dosanjh (voiced by himself).

The original Sandese Aate Hai's legacy

The original Sandese Aate Hai was composed by Anu Malik and penned by Javed Akhtar for JP Dutta’s Border in 1997. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, the song was praised for its melody, lyrics, and vocal range. Over the years, it has transitioned into one of the most powerful patriotic songs.

Mithoon has some experience recreating iconic Hindi songs featuring Sunny Deol. The composer was behind the new version of "Udd Ja Kale Kawa" in Gadar 2, a recreation of the iconic Gadar song.

About Border 2

Produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 features an extensive cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Paramvir Cheema. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is slated for release on January 22, aligning with the Republic Day weekend.